You can visit the Elkhorn Valley Museum next week, but you may not be able to leave.
The museum is holding an escape room in the historic District 24 rural schoolhouse from Monday, Aug. 9, to Thursday, Aug. 19.
The escape room is the work of Nebraska Community Foundation intern Austin Truex.
“I was searching for ways to accomplish two goals: To fundraise for the museum and also to engage the public through the museum,” he said. “I found that we don’t have an escape room in Norfolk, and so I think that something new, something different is going to peak the interest of the public and it’s going to get them onto our property. A lot of times that’s enough to get them inside the facility as well.”
Truex will be a junior at the University of Nebraska at Kearney in the fall. Throughout the summer he has worked with a number of organizations in Norfolk. But designing, building and testing an escape room himself presented a whole new challenge, he said.
“It took a lot of work,” he said. “I have never designed an escape (before now). I’ve participated in escape rooms before.”
Before he could go forward on the project Truex said he made a presentation to the museum’s board of directors to get their approval.
“They were very on board and supportive, so I was very grateful for that opportunity to try and put this idea to action,” he said.
Truex said the community’s reaction to the escape has been all he could hope for.
“We’ve already had amazing feedback from the community, lots of people reaching out for questions and after two days or so of announcing we’ve already had 13 teams register,” he said. “We’re very, very excited.”
Each team can have three to six people in it, Truex said.
The escape room will be held for less than two weeks. Truex said the short run will serve as a test for future years.
“We intentionally made it a very limited time this summer. We’re kind of testing it out to see if there’s interest in the community,” he said. “Is it something we want to try to do again next summer for a longer period of time?”
Teams can register, pay and fill out the waiver for the escape room online by going to the museum’s website.
“We’re just excited to have people come and have a good time with each other. Hopefully this can become a thing that happens again,” Truex said. “I think people are just excited about having another opportunity to do something fun in the community.”
***
Want to register?
To register for the escape room visit elkhornvalleymuseum.org.