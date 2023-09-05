A new touring exhibit at the Elkhorn Valley Museum will feature an exhibit of ag-centered photography by Minnesota-based National Geographic Ag photographer R.J. Kern.
Kern’s “The Unchosen Ones” will open Friday, Sept. 8, and remain at the museum through Saturday, Oct. 28.
“The Unchosen Ones” depicts the bloom of youth and the mettle of the young people who grow up on farms. The photographs are centered on 4-H competitors who did not win grand champion and the life lessons and skills they learned from 4-H.
Inspired by master landscape painters of the 19th century, Kern embraces the heightened expressivity of natural and artificial lighting techniques. To draw sharper connections between traditional and modern farming routines, he adopts both historical and current photographic processes.
“Agriculture is a vital part of our region’s culture and history, an exhibit exploring 4-H and the life skills learned therein seemed like the perfect fit for our museum. We are also looking forward to the interdisciplinary concepts of this exhibit and hosting the artist. This now becomes a place where, history, art and science all converge,” said Libby McKay, the museum’s executive director.
Kern is known for his photographs exploring identity, culture and philosophical questions about nature and heritage through the interaction of people, animals and landscape. His work has been exhibited throughout the United States and in Canada, China, England, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Japan and Norway.
The opening reception for the exhibit is set for 5-7 p.m. Friday and will feature an artist talk from Kern at 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
The opening weekend for the exhibit also will include several presentations and workshops by the artist himself. Including a Pinhole Photography workshop for those in fourth grade and older, a presentation on being a National Geographic photographer, a presentation on the history of ag photography and a demonstration on historical photography methods and iPhoneography.
The museum was able to receive funding support from Humanities Nebraska, a statewide, nonprofit organization helping Nebraskans explore what connects us and makes us human, with additional funding from the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, which is allowing the museum to offer these programs to the community for no cost.