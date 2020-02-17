JoBeth Cox, who has managed the Elkhorn Valley Museum for the past two years, will be leaving her position at the end of the month.
But she leaves feeling good about what she and the staff have accomplished, including introducing new events, such as the Harvest and History Festival, bulking up the exhibit schedule, adding traveling shows and outreach and increased programming.
“I feel like I’ve set us up for success for the next few years,” she said. “I think the community will see continued growth.”
Cox will be moving to Wichita, Kansas, where she will be the new registrar for the Ulrich Museum of Art on the campus of Wichita State University.
She came to the area two years ago from Tyler, Texas, where she worked in collections management and other areas at the Tyler Museum of Art. Before that, she had lived in New York and Virginia, where she pursued a career in music and painting before beginning work on her master’s degree in art history.
She said her time in Norfolk has been “really rewarding.”
“I’ve gained a lot of experience I will carry with me,” she said. “I’m grateful to the community for welcoming me and allowing me to embrace their history.”
Austen Hagood, president of the board of directors at Elkhorn Valley Museum (EVM), spoke highly of Cox and her work.
“She spearheaded the Nebraska Rock n Roll Hall of Fame (exhibit), which is one of the most exciting things we've seen at EVM in a long time,” Hagood said. “She started so many different programs that I hope continue past my term as president, like Harvest and History Festival.
“Under her direction, the EVM was more active in the community than in recent memory and she really got the museum moving forward. The Johnny Carson redesign is underway thanks to her unyielding vision.”
The organization has begun a nationwide search for the new executive director, Hagood said.
“That new director will have big shoes to fill,” Hagood said. “JoBeth’s forward vision and work ethic is second to none. She put our museum on the trajectory to success. She really was the best we could have hoped for as an executive director. I speak for the board when I say we are sad to see her go, but proud of her for continuing her career.”