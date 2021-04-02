MADISON — The pretrial for Latessa Thomas of Niobrara was continued on Friday here in district court.
Thomas, 24, appeared before Judge Mark Johnson on Friday with her attorney, Todd Lancaster. Lancaster made a motion to have Thomas’ pretrial continued, with no objection from Madison County Attorney Joe Smith.
Thomas’ new pretrial date has been scheduled for Friday, July 9, at 9 a.m.
Thomas is accused of killing 41-year-old Roger Saul of Norfolk. According to police, Thomas stabbed Saul in the neck on the morning of Dec. 7 last year after an argument broke out between the two at Saul’s residence. Saul was pronounced dead at the scene.
Thomas is charged with first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. She pleaded not guilty to both charges in January.
According to an investigation conducted by Norfolk police, Saul’s girlfriend, who was at the scene when the alleged murder occurred, told police that Saul and Thomas got into an argument about Saul calling Thomas’ boyfriend, and the argument escalated.
Saul’s girlfriend reported that she had “never seen Latessa like this” and that she "was unhinged" and pulled a knife. The witness described that Thomas had gotten the knife from a drawer in the kitchen.
The witness said she tried to separate the two by taking Saul to the back bedroom. She told police that Thomas made a comment that she would “kill him right now.”
Saul’s girlfriend said that she was standing between Saul and Thomas when Thomas reached over her and stabbed Roger. The woman said that Saul was stabbed in the neck and was spraying blood.
Saul collapsed after Thomas allegedly stabbed him, according to the witness. She told police that Thomas then threw the knife into the kitchen. The witness asked Thomas to call an ambulance, but Thomas made another phone call before calling rescue personnel.
Upon calling the ambulance, Thomas left the scene. She was located near her boyfriend’s residence a short time later and was arrested, according to police.
If convicted, Thomas faces life in prison or possibly the death penalty.
Jury trial for Thomas is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 9.