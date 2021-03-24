MADISON — A Norfolk man accused of the August 2017 murder of Yosvanis Velazquez-Gomez waived his right to a jury trial on Tuesday afternoon in Madison County District Court.
Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon, 52, appeared before Judge Mark Johnson on Tuesday with his attorneys, Todd Lancaster and Matthew Headley, and interpreter Raul Escobar.
Castaneda-Morejon decided to forgo his right to have a 12-person jury present at his murder trial, leaving it solely to the court to decide whether the state had proven allegations against Castaneda-Morejon beyond a reasonable doubt.
Initially ruled incompetent to stand trial, Castaneda-Morejon in December was deemed competent and eligible to appear at court proceedings.
Madison County Attorney Joe Smith moved the court for an oral motion in January to obtain an additional independent sanity evaluation to be conducted at the Lincoln Regional Center.
To meet competence criteria, it must be determined that a defendant has the capacity to understand the nature and object of the proceedings against him; to comprehend his own condition in reference to such proceedings; and to make a rational defense, despite having potentially unstable mental conditions.
Castaneda-Morejon is accused of the Aug. 25, 2017, stabbing death of Velazquez-Gomez in the parking lot of a Norfolk apartment complex under the belief that Velazquez-Gomez was having a secret relationship with his girlfriend.
Police were able to make contact with Castaneda-Morejon over the phone shortly after the alleged incident. Castaneda-Morejon then drove to the Norfolk Police Division, where he was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
After his arrest, Castaneda-Morejon was interviewed by Norfolk police investigator Louis Siefker, alongside Veronica Zepeda, a Spanish-speaking dispatcher.
Siefker testified Tuesday that he advised Castaneda-Morejon of his Miranda rights during the interview. Castaneda-Morejon’s defense motioned to have Escobar translate the entirety of the interview so that the court could be sure Castaneda-Morejon was in fact advised of his legal rights.
Johnson took that motion under advisement. Castaneda-Morejon’s future appearances will be determined after Johnson has received both a transcript of the interview conducted by Siefker and documentation of an independent sanity evaluation.
If convicted of first-degree murder, Castaneda-Morejon faces life in prison or possibly the death penalty.