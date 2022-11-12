A Niobrara man who is prohibited from possessing firearms and previously served time in prison was ordered to spend more time behind bars on Wednesday.
Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said Thursday that 63-year-old Daniel John Denney of Niobrara was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge John Gerrard to 15 months’ imprisonment following Denney’s conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Denney pleaded guilty to the offense on Aug. 2. After he completes his prison sentence, Denney also must serve 24 months of supervised release.
Denney was previously convicted of second-degree murder in Knox County on June 20, 1977. He was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison and served nearly 7 years before his release in 1984.
On the evening of July 8, 2021, he was contacted by the Santee Sioux Tribal Police. Residents in the area had called police after they saw a suspicious person walking on their property. Police discovered that Denney had a .22-caliber rifle with him, and he was arrested.
This case was investigated by the Santee Sioux Tribal Police, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.