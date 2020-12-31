HUMPHREY — Oriana Kuehler’s art has a message.
The Humphrey High School senior has painted a mural in the school promoting kindness.
An artist at heart, Oriana said she was always struck by how plain the school walls are.
“I’ve walked around the hallways a lot since I was in elementary school, and I always thought our hallways were a little boring, they didn’t have anything colorful on them, and I wanted to do something colorful,” she said.
So when Superintendent Greg Sjuts offered her the chance to add some color to the hallways, Oriana was on board.
“When Mr. Sjuts approached me at the beginning of the year and asked me if I wanted to paint one of these, I said 'yes,' ” she said. “I drew it up, and he approved it, and now it’s on the wall.”
Sjuts said students have created murals around school, and seniors in Dean Korus’s art class at St. Francis are asked to do a project, and this became Oriana’s project.
“I love the message, be kind, be positive, spread kindness. The more we can tell the kids about our message, the more, hopefully, they follow it. When Oriana told me about this, I thought this is awesome, let’s get started,” he said.
Oriana said she’s always enjoyed art and creating things.
“I used to color all the time when I was younger, and I actually used to draw on my own bedroom wall. I do it, still sometimes, but usually I end up covering it up,” she said.
Oriana knew she wanted the mural to be more than just creative, it had to mean something.
“I love colors in general, so I just couldn’t pick one, but I also love the message itself,” she said. “I care about being kind to people and spreading it, but I also know we had some problems with kids not always being kind, so its just a good reminder to be kind, to spread kindness because it does come back.”
The design reflects what Oriana has seen in other murals and her own style.
“I kind of looked at other people’s murals, and I kind of like the break-away aspect, and I built that into it. Then I wanted a lot of different colors, so then I went with a bunch of different shapes and colors in the background,” she said. “The colors came from these three colors, the blue, yellow and the red, and all the other colors I mixed on my own.”
She drew the mural in pencil on the wall before painting, starting in October.
Originally, there were no lightning bolts, but as she drew it, the mural evolved. The background changed, making the objects in the background larger.
“The background shapes were abstract, but I also wanted the messages, like be kind and be positive, to stick out more, so I put a shape up there that some are going to recognize more, so it’s popping out more, not just a random shape. You have rectangular shapes and diamond shapes and triangles, and then you have odd shapes. I needed something that stood out more,” she said.
Some school days she spent three of four class periods working on the mural and other days just one of two periods.
She sketched ideas until she came up with what she wanted to paint.