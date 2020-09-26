Mural project to beautify alleys

Natalie Garden

Natalie Garden started priming for the next mural in Downtown Norfolk recently. 

 Courtesy photo

The mural decorating the back wall of Roxi’s Elegant Bridal in downtown Norfolk is one of three that will be completed before the snow flies.

At least, that’s the hope of Traci Jeffrey and others involved in the project called Norfolk Alleyway Art, which is meant to brighten downtown.

“We are hoping to have three murals completed before it gets cold out,” said Jeffrey, director of the Norfolk Area Visitor’s Bureau.

Rachel Rardon of Norfolk will paint the back wall of The Centrum, and Natalie Garden of Norfolk will paint the wall behind A to Z Vac N Sew. All of the businesses are on the north side of Norfolk Avenue between Fourth and Fifth streets.

More murals will be painted in the spring.

When the project was first proposed, artists were invited to a meeting to learn more about it, Jeffrey said.

“There was a great turnout for the meeting. From there ... artists were asked to submit their artwork and then the building owners selected the drawings.”

The requirements were simple. All work had to be original; murals may not incorporate logos, advertisements or any kind of commercial signage. The committee reviewed all of the applications and renderings to determine the finalists.

A number of organizations have helped with funding, including the Nebraska Community Foundation and the Downtown Norfolk Association. Sherwin Williams and Diamond Vogel have donated paint.

