A rare line of December thunderstorms rocked the eastern half of the state Wednesday afternoon, with multiple tornadoes reported in Northeast Nebraska.
Emergency personnel from numerous agencies were working to confirm reported tornado touchdowns on Wednesday afternoon.
According to Tim Hofbauer, Platte County emergency management director, a tornado was confirmed to have touched down in Columbus, or about 45 miles south of Norfolk, about 3 p.m. Wednesday. Columbus also had a considerable number of trees and power lines down, he said.
Hofbauer couldn’t confirm a touchdown near Humphrey or Creston, but he did say that the tornado that touched down in Columbus tore the roof off of a house. Residents in the Humphrey area reported several downed utility poles along Highway 91 west of Humphrey.
The storm system moved through Madison County about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and continued to move east and northeast.
Tom Perez, Thurston County emergency management director, said much of Pender was without power at 4 p.m. Perez said Thurston County was working to confirm whether a tornado had touched down near Pender.
A farmer near Beemer reported that he had spotted a tornado that had touched down north and east of Beemer. Multiple farmers had center pivots get hit by the tornado, with parts of the pivots being destroyed, he said. It appeared that several power poles along Highway 51 were hit.
Multiple Wayne residents also reported that they had lost power Wednesday afternoon.
Mike Frohberg, Stanton County emergency management director, said that southwestern Stanton County residents experienced power outages, and Stanton Public Power was working to restore power.
Weather spotters also reported possible touchdowns near Bancroft and Emerson, although neither of those sightings had been confirmed by emergency management personnel.
The Daily News will provide continued updates as they are made available.