Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...south and southwest winds over the area will be shifting to north as a low pressure system tracks through the region. Storms have moved off to the east, and these winds are due to the strong pressure gradient associated with the low pressure. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...until 9 PM CST this evening. Winds have increased again across southeast Nebraska and also in northeast Nebraska. We could see winds cause damage again for a few more hours. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages could occur. Damage to structures will be possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured outdoor objects may be blown away. If any fires start, they could be hard to control due to the wind. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&