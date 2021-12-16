A morning of mild weather on Wednesday included a record high temperature of 67 in Norfolk, but Northeast Nebraska experienced all four seasons in mid-December — including multiple reports of tornadoes — as afternoon arrived.
The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for parts of several Northeast Nebraska counties on Wednesday, including Madison, Platte, Boone, Stanton, Dodge, Cuming, Colfax, Wayne and Thurston. Emergency personnel from numerous agencies were working to confirm reported tornado touch-downs on Wednesday afternoon.
At one point late Wednesday afternoon, a long swath of eastern Nebraska was under tornado warnings, from South Sioux City to Nebraska City. Tornadoes were reported near Mead, Beemer, Humphrey, Howells, Columbus, Edgar, Glenvil, Aurora, Marquette and Ceresco.
According to Tim Hofbauer, Platte County emergency management director, a tornado was confirmed to have touched down in Columbus, or about 45 miles south of Norfolk, shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday. Columbus also had a considerable number of trees and power lines down, he said.
Hofbauer couldn’t confirm a touch-down near Humphrey or Creston, but he did say that the tornado that touched down in Columbus tore the roof off of a house. In Platte Center, about 10 miles north of Columbus, an auto repair shop was blown down and multiple homes sustained damage.
Residents in the Humphrey area reported several downed utility poles along Highway 91 west of Humphrey. Emergency management in Howells reported a wind gust of 76 miles per hour and penny-sized hail at about 3:30 p.m., and the thunderstorm also resulted in part of a roof being torn from a structure.
At times, the storm systems moving across the state on Wednesday were reported by the weather service as moving at a rate of up to 85 miles per hour.
In Madison County, the peak wind gust of 62 miles per hour did not occur during the tornado warning but only after precipitation began changing from rain to ice and snow after 7 p.m. The storm system began moving through Madison County about 3 p.m. Wednesday and continued to move east and northeast.
In Norfolk, Vacecia Billie of Osmond was visiting family Wednesday night when a massive tree limb was blown over by wind shortly before 6 p.m. and landed on Billie's vehicle in the 800 block of South Eighth Street.
"We were hanging out inside the house, and all of a sudden we heard a loud boom, like thunder," Billie said. "My son looked out and told us that a tree landed on our vehicle. This didn't happen too long after we got here."
Billie said she and her son had driven from Osmond to Norfolk early Wednesday evening. The drive from Osmond "wasn't awful," she said, but the wind seemingly got worse as they neared Norfolk.
Although Billie's vehicle had sustained significant damage, Billie said she has two backup vehicles in Osmond that she is able to use.
"It stinks, but I'm glad everything's all right and didn't end up worse," she said. "They're just vehicles, and we're OK."
As the storm moved to the northeast, Tom Perez, Thurston County emergency management director, said much of Pender was without power at 4 p.m., but power companies were quick to restore power in the area. The National Weather Service would be working Thursday to confirm tornadoes in the county, Perez said, but he believed that Thurston County had mostly sustained straight line winds that resulted in numerous reports of property damage. Outbuildings, machine sheds and mailboxes were reported as damaged or destroyed by numerous residents, he said.
Perez summed Wednesday up as “chaotic.”
“I’ve done emergency management for over 20 years, and I’ve never dealt with tornadoes in December,” he said. “When you’ve got to prepare for wind, then tornadoes, then snow and sleet, which way do you turn? But word got out, and the community, the fire department and the power companies were quick to address the situation. So, given the circumstances, we’re happy with how it turned out.”
A farmer near Beemer reported that he had spotted a tornado that had touched down north and east of Beemer. Multiple farmers had center pivots get hit by the tornado, he said. It appeared that several power poles along Highway 51 were hit as were others in the county.
On Wednesday evening, the Nebraska Public Power District had around 4,500 customers without power, and crews worked throughout the evening to restore power. By 11 p.m., that number had dropped to 304 customers experiencing an outage.
“Our crews have been responding and restoring outages as quickly and as safely as possible, but it will take time to assess the damage and make repairs,” said Grant Otten, an NPPD spokesman.
Multiple Wayne residents also reported that they had lost power Wednesday afternoon.
Mike Frohberg, Stanton County emergency management director, said southwestern Stanton County residents experienced power outages, and Stanton Public Power was working to restore power.
Weather spotters also reported possible touchdowns near Bancroft and Emerson, although neither of those sightings had been confirmed yet by emergency management personnel or the National Weather Service.
Tom Rudloff, manager at Elkhorn Rural Public Power (ERPP) in Battle Creek, said most of the service area, which spreads west to Holt and Wheeler counties and east toward parts of Madison and Platte counties, didn’t experience significant outages.
ERPP first received reports of outages about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Rudloff said. He estimated that fewer than 100 customers were without power, most of which had power restored by 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Tornadic activity is rare in the state during December. According to the most recent data readily available from the National Weather Service, only two tornadoes were reported between 1950 and 2012. Both occurred in 1975.
Milder weather is in store for the next several days. While Saturday’s high is not expected to climb above the freezing mark, sunshine will push highs on Friday and Sunday into the 40s.
* * *
Editor’s note: Daily News reporter Kathryn Harris also contributed to this story.