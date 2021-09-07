Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended two people following separate pursuits in Northeast Nebraska.
Cody, Thomas, public relations director for the state patrol, said a trooper observed a Subaru Outback speeding on Highway 20 in Dixon County about 8:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to yield and fled, and the trooper initiated a pursuit.
The vehicle fled on county roads in excess of 75 mph. The fleeing driver then failed to notice signs advising a bridge was out, drove into a construction area and eventually came to a stop about 10 feet from the drop-off of the bridge that was out, Thomas said. The driver then was taken into custody without further incident.
The trooper then discovered that there was an adult female and two 15-month-old children in the vehicle.
The driver, Dawson Emmick, 21, of Sioux City, Iowa, was arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, two counts of child abuse causing no injury, driving while revoked, speeding and traveling on a closed road. He was lodged in the Dixon County Jail.
ON TUESDAY about 10:30 a.m., the state patrol was informed that Platte County sheriff’s deputies were in pursuit of a Nissan Altima that had fled a traffic stop on Highway 81, Thomas said.
The pursuit continued north into Madison County, where other agencies joined to assist. Stop sticks were successfully deployed to slow the vehicle as it entered Norfolk on Highway 81.
Once the vehicle had cleared traffic on the north side of Norfolk, Thomas said, a trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the vehicle to a stop.
The driver attempted to flee on foot, but she was quickly apprehended. The driver, a 21-year-old female, was cited on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest and was placed in emergency protective custody because of a mental condition, according to Thomas.