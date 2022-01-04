Several prison and jail sentences were administered by District Judge James Kube in Stanton County on Monday.
The following appeared in court, according to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger:
— Nicholas Walker, 25, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was sentenced to three years in prison following his conviction for possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a financial transaction device.
Walker was arrested last year following a traffic stop on Highway 275, where he and a female co-defendant were found in possession of illegal drugs and a large quantity of credit cards, check blanks and blank social security cards belonging to others.
— Tanner Pinkston, 38, formerly of Stanton, was sentenced to two years in prison following his conviction for possession of methamphetamine. Pinkston was arrested earlier this year at his Stanton residence after he was found hiding inside while authorities attempted to serve an arrest warrant on a separate case.
— Paul Sciarappa, 51, formerly of Stanton, was sentenced to one year in prison for attempted possession of controlled substance. Sciarappa was arrested at his downtown residence early last year, according to Unger. Sciarappa was initially sentenced to probation for the drug violation but was arrested shortly thereafter for a probation violation.
— Curt Hill, 64, of Stanton was sentenced to 6 months in the county jail following his conviction of third-offense driving while intoxicated. Hill was arrested last spring by the near Stanton after crashing his UTV off a county road. He also had his driver’s license revoked for 15 years on Monday.
— Roosevelt Woodall, 32, of Norfolk was sentenced to 120 days in the county jail following his conviction for felony attempted assault on a police officer. Woodall was arrested last year following a traffic stop in Stanton where he attempted to punch a deputy in the face. Woodall has several other criminal cases still pending in county court, Unger said.
The following entered pleas:
— Shawnessy Sulley, 21, of Omaha, pleaded guilty to felony charges following a brief vehicle chase and fleeing in August. Sulley pleaded guilty to felony charges of attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, attempted assault of a police officer and willful reckless driving.
Sulley fled a traffic stop that was initiated by the sheriff’s office just east of Norfolk in August and, after a brief pursuit, he crashed his vehicle, jumped from the moving vehicle and fled on foot.
He was able to evade authorities during an extensive search and was later taken into custody in Omaha on an arrest warrant.
— Edgar Zavala, 21, of Norfolk pleaded guilty to a felony charge of attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Unger said. Zavala was arrested last summer by the sheriff’s office following a traffic stop for speeding on Highway 275.