Norfolk police arrested a pair of people who were wanted on out-of-county warrants in separate incidents.
At 11:44 a.m. Friday, police were called to the area of 1700 Market Lane regarding people living in a tent near trees, east of the Target store, according to Capt. Michael Bauer. Officers made contact with 42-year-old Joseph Hogeland, homeless.
A check of Hogeland’s record showed there was an active Antelope County arrest warrant for him for resisting arrest, so he was taken into custody. In a subsequent search, Bauer said, officers recovered two small baggies of suspected methamphetamine from Hogeland’s coat. He also was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Hogeland was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
ON SATURDAY at 12:17 p.m., police responded to a call in the 600 block of South First Street and had contact with 34-year-old Zoe Rena of Lincoln. A check of Rena’s record showed there was an active Lancaster County arrest warrant for her, and she, too, was taken into custody.
In a subsequent search, Bauer said, officers recovered a glass pipe that tested positive for suspected methamphetamine. She also was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Rena was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.