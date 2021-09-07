A Norfolk man’s Labor Day ended in a jail cell after he allegedly broke a woman’s window.

Capt. Michael Bauer said about 5:40 p.m. Monday, Norfolk police officers were called to the 600 block of Queen City Boulevard for a disturbance.

A male had been walking around apartments yelling and swearing at other apartment tenants, according to a reporting party. Officers located the male and identified him as 30-year-old Isaiah Wallowingbull of Norfolk. Wallowingbull was intoxicated and uncooperative with the officers, Bauer said, and was issued a warning for disturbing the peace before officers left the area.

As the officers were leaving, Bauer said, the same reporting party called again and said that Wallowingbull had just broken her window. Officers located Wallowingbull a second time and he allegedly ran from the officers, Bauer said. Officers followed and Wallowingbull eventually stopped.

Wallowingbull was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief, disturbing the peace and obstructing a peace officer, Bauer said.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

