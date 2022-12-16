Fire departments from Norfolk, Hadar and Battle Creek responded to the scene of a house fire in central Norfolk on Friday evening.
At about 7 p.m., fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to 408 S. Sixth St. after neighbors reported that the residence was in flames.
Around 7:15 p.m., firefighters appeared to be focused on the upper level of the home, although multiple neighbors said the fire initially looked to have ignited toward the back, west side of the residence near a garage. Flames looked to be extinguished within a few minutes of firefighters' arrival.
Firefighters are at 408 S. Sixth St. in Norfolk for a house fire. Hadar and Battle Creek are here providing mutual aid. pic.twitter.com/bqwerRHisS— Austin Svehla (@austin_svehla) December 17, 2022
By 8:15 p.m., several firefighters could be seen walking into the residence.
The Norfolk Police Division had several officers near the scene assisting with traffic control, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office also responded. Sixth Street between Park and Pasewalk avenues remained mostly inaccessible as of 8:45 p.m., although some neighbors could be seen being directed in and out of the area.
A neighbor across the street said he had just exited his house and was about to get into his car to leave when he saw the structure in flames. Other neighbors had already called 911, he said, and first responders were at the scene within seconds of when he stepped outside.
The man said he saw heavy smoke for several minutes and observed firefighters sawing through the roof of the home in an attempt to ventilate the building.
Some firefighters could be seen gathered around heaters across the street. The temperature was about 15 degrees with a wind chill around 0 Friday evening.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.