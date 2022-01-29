A fire early Saturday morning at a Pierce residence has resulted in multiple deaths, according to an emergency responder who spoke on condition of anonymity.
In addition, according to a post on the Pierce Public Schools Facebook page, the following statement was issued shortly after 9 a.m.
“Due to a tragedy that occurred last night and the loss of Pierce High and Pierce Elementary students, the high school will be open from (1 to 3 p.m. Saturday) for 7-12 grade students needing extra support. The elementary school will be open at the same time for students in grades K-6. Other pertinent information will be emailed to parents at a later time. via Pierce Public Schools Facebook page.”
Firefighters from Hadar and Norfolk were on the scene assisting Pierce Fire & Rescue at a house fire early Saturday morning. According to PulsePoint, Norfolk firefighters were summoned for mutual aid at 5:46 a.m.
Crews were still working at the scene on Nebraska Street in the central part of town at mid-morning Saturday.
There was not any official word on details of the fire as of mid-morning Saturday from the Pierce Fire Department.
State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk issued the following statement following the fire.
“Mandi and I are praying for the victims and their family following this unspeakable tragedy,” Flood said. “Today’s news is heartbreaking and hard to understand, but I know the community spirit of Pierce is resilient, may it comfort this family and our region.”
Flood represents the 19th Legislative District, including Madison County, Woodland Park and the southern portion of Pierce County, including Pierce.