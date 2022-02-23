Two people were arrested Tuesday morning following an alleged domestic dispute in Stanton.

About 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a disturbance in Stanton, Sheriff Mike Unger said. A female at a residence indicated she had been assaulted by a man inside the residence.

The man, 40-year-old Edward Schmitz of Stanton, was taken into custody on suspicion of domestic assault after a brief struggle to subdue him, Unger said. He was jailed pending the posting of a cash bond.

The woman, 36-year-old Lindsey Jensen of Neola, Iowa, was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine, the sheriff said. She was booked on a felony drug charge and has an initial court appearance scheduled in March.

