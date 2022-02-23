A Norfolk man is in custody after police reportedly found an assortment of drugs in his possession during a traffic stop.
At 11:21 p.m. Tuesday, a Norfolk police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that apparently had a headlight out, Capt. Michael Bauer said. The officer had contact with the driver, who was identified as 35-year-old Cory Sanders of Norfolk.
During this contact, the officer could allegedly smell marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A check of Sanders’ license also showed that it was under suspension, Bauer said. Sanders was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under suspension.
While searching Sanders, Bauer said, officers recovered a glass pipe that tested positive for suspected methamphetamine and a plastic bag of marijuana, plus three tablet pills, one of which tested positive for ecstasy.
Sanders was then also arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.