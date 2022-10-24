A large field fire in Cuming County on Sunday led Wisner-area residents to evacuate.
According to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, the Pilger Community Center and Beemer Ballroom were available for evacuees to take refuge.
About 5 p.m., the Nebraska Department of Transportation said that Highway 275 was closed between Highway 15 and M Road at Wisner to all traffic except for emergency vehicles.
The highway was reopened by 7 p.m., which is around the time when many Wisner residents returned home after evacuating earlier in the day.
A red flag warning was in effect for much of Nebraska until 8 p.m. Sunday. The warning means that critical fire weather conditions are presently occurring or will shortly.
The Stanton Volunteer Fire Department responded with mutual aid about 4:30 p.m., said Chief Kory Krutz. Stanton’s department had been told that the fire was near Road N about 3 miles south of Wisner moving north toward town.
A group of Stanton-area firefighters responded with two grass rigs, a tanker and a pumper. The grass rigs were used to fight the fire and the pumper was set up at a water fill station, Krutz said.
Krutz said he had been told that as many as 13 departments responded to the fire from multiple counties. Dozens of firefighters worked well into Monday morning, he said, and it was about 3 a.m. until some departments were dismissed from the area. Krutz himself didn’t return home until after 4:30 a.m.
Much of the fire reached heavily wooded areas and shelter belts, and several trees were still glowing with hot spots when Krutz departed the scene Monday morning, he said.
Some Stanton department volunteers were planning to return to the fire scene with two trucks on Monday for “mop up,” Krutz said. With any fire like Sunday’s and with the extremely dry conditions in the area, he said, there is always a concern of the fire reigniting.
Several firefighters would continue addressing hot spots and assessing damages throughout the day Monday.
Krutz said he had heard of at least one shed that was impacted by the fire, but he was unaware of other structures or livestock that were potentially impacted.
The Wisner Fire Department was not immediately available Monday morning to respond to questions.
Posted Oct. 23 at 5:18 p.m.
A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and high temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.