A Norfolk man is in custody on suspicion of assault charges following an alleged domestic incident Thursday night.
Capt. Chad Reiman said about 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Norfolk police dispatch received a 911 hang-up call, and when dispatch called back, a female answered the phone and asked for help but then hung up the phone again.
Officers responded as dispatch attempted to call back, Reiman said. When dispatchers made contact with the female, she indicated that she had been assaulted and provided the name of the suspect, 29-year-old Jeffrey Hoadley of Norfolk.
When officers arrived on scene, Reiman said, they observed a female subject on the front porch of the house. A male subject came out of the house shortly thereafter. Officers instructed the male subject to come off the porch, but he refused. He was instructed again to leave the porch so officers could speak to him.
The subject then left the porch and started to talk to the officers but abruptly attempted to run away, according to Reiman. Officers pursued the male subject on foot and caught him after a short pursuit. Once they made contact with the subject, officers had to struggle with the subject to get him into custody. Authorities were able to identify Hoadley as the subject.
He was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest. During the investigation, Reiman said, officers could see bruises on the victim’s face, arms and throat. The victim informed officers that during a previous incident, Hoadley had placed his hands around her throat and restricted her breathing.
The victim also advised that during the scuffle the suspect struck her in the face, Reiman said.
Hoadley was booked in to the Norfolk City Jail for additional charges of third-degree domestic assault and strangulation. He was later transported to the Madison County Jail.