A two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 81 and West Eisenhower Avenue in north Norfolk on Tuesday afternoon resulted in multiple occupants sustaining serious injuries.
The call came at about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday. Traffic was being directed in all four directions as Highway 81 is a four-lane, with two lanes headed both north and south.
The intersection with West Eisenhower Avenue is controlled by a traffic light.
Responding agencies included Norfolk Fire & Rescue, the Norfolk Police Division, Hadar Fire & Rescue and the Nebraska State Patrol.
At least two vehicles, a red SUV and a white pickup, appeared to have significant damage. The SUV had substantial damage to its passenger side and rear end. The pickup sustained significant damage to its front end. It appears that both of those vehicles came to rest on the northeast side of the intersection.
Multiple ambulances were on scene. Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said a woman and several children were inside one vehicle, and a man was the sole occupant of the other vehicle.
Bauer said that multiple occupants were transported to the Faith Regional Health Services emergency room with serious injuries.
The police division's accident reconstruction team helped work the scene, Bauer said, and the accident remained under investigation and crews were still on scene as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Al Collison, owner and CEO of MP Global, which is located just northwest of the scene, said he wasn’t around when the accident happened, but employees told him they heard screeches and a loud noise from inside.
The Daily News will provide further updates as they are made available.