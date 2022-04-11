An Oregon man was taken into custody on Saturday after allegedly leading law enforcement on a lengthy pursuit.
Just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a 2009 Lincoln on Highway 275 near Pilger after it was observed driving with its headlights off and driving erratically, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release.
The driver of the vehicle was stopped, and it appeared as though the driver may have been under the influence, so a backup unit was requested. At this point, Unger said, the lone driver sped off from the traffic stop at high speeds eastbound on Highway 275 and entered Cuming County.
The pursuit continued into Cuming County and through Wisner, Beemer and near West Point. An attempt to stop the vehicle using deflation spikes was made by the West Point Police Department but was unsuccessful. The vehicle then continued through West Point into Dodge County and ultimately back north into Burt County on Highway 77, Unger said. The vehicle was eventually stopped nearly an hour after the initial stop near Lyons on Highway 77.
Agencies involved and assisting included the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, West Point Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department.
The driver, 39-year-old Chet Wilcox of Bend, Oregon, was found to be wanted on similar charges in Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina. Wilcox has a history of resisting arrest and assault on police officers, Unger said.
Wilcox was being medically cleared and was going to be jailed on multiple felony charges in several counties, including operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving and speeding at more than 100 mph.
Wilcox made claims that he was a sovereign citizen and not required to submit to law enforcement, according to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.