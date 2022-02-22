LINDSAY — Lindsay is getting a new housing development.
After months of talk and negotiations, the Lindsay Village Board of Trustees approved this month the development proposed by Wade Pfeifer.
The decision drew applause from the approximately 30 citizens who attended to support the project.
The development, located north of Albracht First Addition, is in two phases, the first covering 7.1 acres and the second an additional 14 acres. There are 12 lots in the first phase.
Pfeifer agreed to take on much of the cost of installing the infrastructure. In January he wanted to share the costs evenly, but he now is willing to pay 75%, with the village paying 25%.
At the January meeting, he asked the village to pay half of the water, sewer and engineering.
“I am now asking for the city to pay 25% of the water, 25% of the sewer and none of the engineering on the water and sewer side. However, in order to do this, if I’m going to have this much money tied up in it — $193,968 — I really want to see a paved road. I don’t see any purpose of a gravel road. I think we’re kicking the can down the road a couple years.”
The costs breakdown is as follows:
Water — Pfeifer pays $60,406; and the village pays $20,135.
Sewer — Pfeifer pays $101,062; and the village pays $33,687.
Pfeifer will pay engineering fees of $22,500 and the cost of the dirt work at $10,000.
Plum Street is paved from the point where Pfeifer’s housing addition begins.
The village will pay $270,265 to pave Plum Street in the new addition.
Pfeifer’s total cost is $193,968; and the village’s total is $324,082.
Pfeifer will pay for everything up front, and the board will not pay anything until the development is annexed by the village.
Pfeifer said he has five people interested in building on the development. No. 1 has a contractor lined up to build; No. 2 would like to build as soon as possible and wants to build a townhouse in Lindsay but could go to Platte Center or Humphrey. They also have a contingency and will not build if the street is not paved.
No. 3 and No. 4 want to build as soon as possible but still need to hire a contractor. No. 5 is looking to build in 2023.
“I can only sell five lots per year for tax purposes,” Pfeifer said.
He said the project is supported by residents and businesses.
He spoke with Kelly Staup, senior vice president of human resources and chief diversity officer of Lindsay Corp., who supports the addition.
“She told me I could talk on her behalf,” Pfeifer said. “She wants to let everybody know the plant is needing about 22 employees from the local area, and they really believe this is something the town needs. One of the problems the plant is having is employees — like everybody else. With the housing and the lack of businesses in Lindsay, it’s getting to be a tough sell. I think we all know that, we see all the businesses in town that are closing. I think we know we need housing.”
Dan Korus, president of the Bank of Lindsay, also received applause after stating he respected the board’s work, but a housing development in town is long overdue.
Fred Hoefer, board chairman, said because of other projects and the cost of operating the village, the board is committed to $1.6 million, so he was not in favor of paving Plum Street right away.
Hoefer said he at one time was against the development but would favor it if the immediate paving of Plum Street was taken off the table, and it remained gravel for now.
He asked Pfeifer if that would be a deal breaker, and he agreed it could remain gravel as long at it was paved within three to four years.
Board members then voted to proceed with the project with Hoefer, Dave Arlt, Terrence Schaecher and Amy Wiese voting yes, and Gene Werner abstaining.