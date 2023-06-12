As much of Nebraska continues to deal with drought conditions, a welcome rain fell in the Norfolk area on Saturday during a storm system that moved through and prompted thunderstorm warnings in multiple counties.
Shirley Warneke reported that 4.1 inches of rain fell in Tilden on Saturday, while west of Stanton received 3.5 inches, according to the National Weather Service. About 2.1 inches fell at the Norfolk airport, much of which fell in a short amount of time Saturday evening.
Becky Kern, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Omaha/Valley Office, said while Saturday’s rain was “much-needed,” it didn’t do much to offset a drought that covers much of the eastern part of the state.
“Since June 1, we’re still about an inch behind normal — .93 to be exact — and for the year we’re still 3.69 behind,” Kern said. “It’s still moisture, but we would love some more.”
In Norfolk, police responded to several reports of stalled vehicles because of street flooding on Saturday, primarily near the intersection of 13th Street and Omaha Avenue, said Capt. Michael Bauer. Officers reported 8 to 14 inches of water in the roadway, he said.
Westbound traffic on Omaha Avenue was temporarily shut down and diverted, Bauer said. Moreover, the intersection of Fourth Street and Omaha Avenue — an area susceptible to street flooding during heavy rains — was temporarily closed.
Several vehicles that were parked near Our Savior Lutheran Church in southwest Norfolk on Saturday for the Christian Cross Festival were reported to have become stuck in the mud. Assistance in removing the vehicles was provided by both tow companies and law enforcement officials.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said that while much of Stanton County received 3 inches or more of rain, the sheriff’s office hadn’t received reports of flooding of any county roads or stalled vehicles. Some minimum maintenance roads were torn up, Unger said, but roadways appeared to be in “good shape” as of mid-morning Monday.
Kern said much of last week’s weather was similar to a “Florida” pattern, with warm and muggy conditions in the morning leading to increased chances of showers and thunderstorms later in the day. Nebraska is experiencing a pattern change during the early part of this week, she said, with temperatures lower than normal in the mornings and gradually increasing through the day.
Norfolk’s low Monday morning was 46 degrees. The record low for Norfolk on June 12 is 41 set in 1903. Other parts of eastern Nebraska also saw lower-than-normal temperatures Monday morning, with Lincoln and Omaha 2 and 3 degrees from tying record lows.
High temperatures are forecast in the mid-80s on Tuesday and near 90 on Wednesday and Thursday. Meteorologists are eyeing a system with storm potential that could sweep through the area on Thursday and Friday, Kern said.