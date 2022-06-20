A stop sign violation led to the arrest of a Montana woman on Friday in Norfolk.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said Amber N. Nielsen, 28, of Kalispell, Montana, was identified as the driver of a vehicle pulled over for the infraction at the intersection of Fourth Street and Braasch Avenue at about 12:12 a.m. Friday.
Bauer said as the officer spoke with Nielsen, he could smell the distinct odor of burning marijuana inside the car, and the officer observed a glass marijuana bong with burnt marijuana residue in it.
The bong, sitting on the floor just below the driver's seat, was seized and the car was searched, Bauer said.
Officers recovered two commercial plastic bags with marijuana, a marijuana grinder and several pills of Alprazolam, for which Nielsen did not have a prescription, Bauer said.
Officers questioned Nielsen about the controlled substances and the situation, Bauer said, and at the conclusion of the investigation, she was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance.
Bauer said she was held in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.