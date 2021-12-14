A mountain lion was spotted within Norfolk city limits over the weekend.
Sam Wilson, furbearer program manager with the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission, said during a phone call with the Daily News on Tuesday morning that the sighting had been confirmed.
A conservation officer and biologist with the Norfolk office of Game & Parks responded to a report of a mountain lion within city limits late Saturday night and subsequently confirmed the animal’s presence through tracks it had left in the snow, Wilson said.
“It’s not common in the sense that it’s in the city limits of Norfolk,” Wilson said.
Wilson said there are, on occasion, “dispersing mountain lions” that will leave their natural habitat, which includes areas of Pine Ridge, the Wildcat Hills area near Scottsbluff and the stretch of the Niobrara River Valley between Valentine and Bassett, to search for new territory.
“When they get into young adulthood, they venture out to find territories of their own,” he said. “These dispersers can walk hundreds of miles. They often move 3 to 20 miles a day. They may stay for a couple of days if they kill a deer. Other than that, they’re typically on the move.”
The animal spotted late Saturday in the flood control area near Northeast Community College was not located.
“We would expect this animal to keep moving,” Wilson said, “although we don’t know where it went after this observation.”
Wilson urged any residents who encounter a mountain lion to use the same precautions they normally would with any wildlife. Do not turn away from the animal or start running, Wilson said.
Additional advice offered by Game & Parks includes: Do not approach the animal; leave it with an avenue of escape; stay calm, move slowly and back away safely if possible; raise your arms or backpack to appear larger; and lift up your children to prevent them from running.
Mountain lions have been successfully driven off with bare hands, so those who find themselves under attack are encouraged to fight back by using rocks or whatever is readily available. Try to remain on your feet or get back up if knocked down.
Wilson said mountain lions in the country are left alone, but those that are located within city limits are euthanized — if it can be safely done — to err on the side of safety within the community.
“If it’s back out on the river or in a wooded area, it’s to be left alone,” he said.
Wilson also asked those who may happen to capture trail camera footage or find additional mountain lion tracks in the snow to reach out to the Norfolk office of Nebraska Game & Parks.
“We basically like to gather as much information as we can on movement patterns,” he said. “The more information we can get, the better.”