Northeast Nebraskans awoke to snow on Friday morning.
A strong storm system prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Northeast Nebraska, as well as east central and southeast portions of the state and southwest and west central Iowa.
The advisory will last until 6 a.m. Saturday as snow accumulations of up to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch are expected. Winds gusting up to 55 miles per hour will make the winter weather even more treacherous, especially for travelers.
On Friday morning, Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk sent out a message advising motorists to drive safely and use caution as winter driving conditions have returned to Northeast Nebraska on Friday morning.
Motorists are asked report any stalled vehicles or vehicles in ditch to the sheriff office’s or Nebraska State Patrol.
If your vehicle will be left unattended, call the sheriff’s office at 402-454-2110 to let them know you are safe, as well as the location of your vehicle.
A number of schools in the area opted to cancel classes and postpone activities because of the weather conditions, as well.
Snow was expected to move out of the area by Saturday morning, but a stretch of dangerously cold conditions with strong northwest winds will move into the area for the weekend. Saturday night will bring a low of -2 with northwest winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour.