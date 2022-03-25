A major construction project on Benjamin Avenue is set to begin in April, and the City of Norfolk is encouraging drivers to be vigilant near the construction zone.
Reconstruction and widening of Benjamin Avenue from 13th Street to First Street is set to start on Monday, April 4. Phase 1 of the project will include the reconstruction of the eastbound lanes from Riverside Boulevard east to Burger King, 507 W. Benjamin Ave.
Traffic will be shifted to the north side of Benjamin Avenue, with one lane for eastbound traffic and one lane for westbound traffic through the construction zone. Traffic also will be shifted to the west side of Riverside Boulevard, just south of Benjamin Avenue, allowing for one lane of northbound traffic and one lane of southbound traffic.
Delays on Benjamin Avenue between Ninth Street and Burger King are expected, the city said. Access to businesses in the construction zone will remain available.
An open house highlighting the Benjamin Avenue improvement project will take place on Monday, March 28, at the Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St., from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Representatives from BX-Civil & Construction will give a formal presentation on the project. Attendees are asked to park on the west side of the administration building and enter through the northwest door.
The city encourages those with questions and concerns to call the City of Norfolk Engineering Division at 402-844-2020.