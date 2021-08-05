A Norfolkan riding a motorcycle was hospitalized following an accident Thursday afternoon in downtown Norfolk.
Capt. Chad Reiman said a white Toyota car driven by John Schmitz of Norfolk was westbound on Norfolk Avenue and allegedly ran a red light. The car then struck a southbound motorcycle on First Street driven by Dan Feddersen of Norfolk, Reiman said.
Feddersen was transported to Faith Regional Health Services by Norfolk Fire & Rescue. Schmitz was cited for running a red light, Reiman said.
A man riding his bicycle on First Street said he saw the accident happen. The bicyclist told the Daily News he talked to the motorcyclist, who was having difficulty breathing, and wanted to make sure someone called 911.
The man told the Daily News by the time he called, someone already had notified police. The call came to police at 3:08 p.m. Thursday.
As of 3:45 p.m., police were still directing traffic around Norfolk Avenue and First Street.