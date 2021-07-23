One person was hospitalized Friday morning following a van and motorcycle accident in western Norfolk near Faith Regional Health Services.
Norfolk police said a van was traveling eastbound on Norfolk Avenue and tried to turn north onto 27th Street when it collided with a westbound motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, who was a male, was thrown 25 to 30 yards and landed on the north sidewalk, with the motorcycle on the grass, police said.
Both vehicles were totaled, with the motorcyclist expected to be taken by medical helicopter to a metro hospital.
Capt. Chad Reiman said the driver of van was issued a citation for failure to yield.
“It’s always bad news when it is a motorcycle; otherwise, it was a fairly normal failure to yield,” he said.