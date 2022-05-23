Alcohol is believed to be involved in an incident on Sunday where a man fell off his motorcycle.
At 10:18 a.m. Sunday, Norfolk police were called to the area of 11th Street and Omaha Avenue for a man that had fallen off a motorcycle, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The caller believed that the driver was impaired in some way.
Officers located the motorcycle and driver in the 300 block of Omaha Avenue. The driver was identified as 31-year-old Theon Merchant of Norfolk. A check of Merchant’s license show that it had been canceled, Bauer said.
During this contact, officers suspected that Merchant was under the influence of alcohol, and he was requested to submit to a preliminary breath test. The results showed that he was over the legal limit.
Merchant was arrested on suspicion of enhanced third-offense driving under the influence of alcohol. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.