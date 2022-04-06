Northeast Community College in Norfolk will offer course options in April for those interested in learning the basics of motorcycle riding.
Motorcycle Rider Course will be offered Friday through Sunday, April 8-10. Hours on Friday will be 6:30 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 7:50 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Sunday, 7:50 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Classes will be in the Northeast Community College Utility Line building, Room 103, just east of the main campus on Benjamin Avenue.
The class includes five hours of classroom instruction and 10 hours of riding instruction. It begins with the basics, such as turning, shifting and braking. Then it moves on to more advance street riding strategies. Professionally trained instructors teach in the classroom and then coach riders in a controlled riding area.
Within 30 days of completing the course, students are required to take the MSF Basic eCourse. Details regarding this course will be sent to students after they register for the Motorcycle Rider Course. There is no additional cost for the mandatory eCourse.
There is a fee to attend the course, with Tom Broekemeier, Michael Holcomb and James Jones the instructors.
Preregistration is required. To register, call Northeast Community College at 402-844-7000.