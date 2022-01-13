A local woman was taken into custody Wednesday night after she allegedly left her kids unsupervised and then drove under the influence.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Norfolk police were called to a residence in the 1200 block of Prospect Avenue to check the welfare of children who had apparently been left home alone. When officers arrived, they confirmed that the parent was not there and that the children were alone, Bauer said.
While officers were at the residence, the children’s mother — 34-year-old Jayde Bomar of Norfolk — returned in the car she was driving. Officers had contact with Bomar and could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from her, Bauer said. She would not answer any questions about the situation with the children or about her alcohol consumption.
Bomar allegedly refused to comply with multiple requests from police and attempted to walk away from officers on multiple occasions. She was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer and child neglect.
Bauer said Bomar was transported to the Norfolk City Jail, where she refused to perform any field sobriety maneuvers, a preliminary breath test and chemical breath test. She was then also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol — third offense, refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test and refusal to submit to a chemical breath test.
She was later transferred to the Madison County Jail. Arrangements were made with a relative to watch and supervise the children, Bauer said.