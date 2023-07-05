Through continued investigation, the Norfolk Police Division has obtained answers long sought after in the case of a baby’s body that was found in the Elkhorn River more than 19 years ago.
On June 17, 2004, at 6:21 p.m., Norfolk police were called to the North Fork of the Elkhorn River in the 200 block of North First Street. A deceased newborn baby boy's body was recovered from the river, said Capt. Michael Bauer, a former investigator for the police department.
The autopsy of the full-term baby was inconclusive as to whether the child had been alive before the discovery, Bauer said. An extensive investigation followed, but it did not reveal the mother's identity.
During the investigation, a DNA sample from the baby was compared to several individuals without success. A second sample and DNA profile were kept for subsequent investigation. The case was revisited several times to determine if new information or technology was available to further the investigation.
In March, the police division partnered with the University of Nebraska Medical Center DNA lab to conduct an investigative genealogy process to help with the identification of the mother. UNMC and United Data Connect, an investigative genetic genealogy service, were successful in identifying the possible mother, Bauer said.
Norfolk detectives traveled to the mother's city of residence and, with the assistance of additional local, county and state law enforcement officers, located and had contact with her.
The mother told authorities that she was a juvenile at the time and that the birth occurred at home. The baby was stillborn, the woman said, and she later disposed of the infant in the river. The woman provided a DNA sample that confirmed that she was the mother of the infant, Bauer said.
A second individual aware of the circumstances also was identified and interviewed. The second person was aware of the pregnancy and the stillborn baby.
Any potential misdemeanor crime committed in this case has passed the statute of limitations, according to police, and there is insufficient evidence for any prosecution.
The Norfolk Police Division thanked all those who were involved in the continued investigation into the case. Bauer said the police division would continue to investigate and review any new information in the case, in addition to paternal connections to the infant.