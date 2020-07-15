Most senators plan to wear face mask next week

Most state senators say they plan to wear a face mask and stay 6 feet from others when the legislative session resumes next week, according to interviews with 25 of the state’s 49 senators.
Speaker Sen. Jim Scheer of Norfolk has outlined safety protocols for the summer session. According to a memo Scheer sent June 23, the Legislature will have a plastic barrier in front of senators’ desks, temperature checks for everyone who enters the chamber and hand sanitizer available. Scheer is encouraging senators to wear face masks in the chamber but has not required it.
He hopes that the safety guidelines will help senators maintain 6 feet of space between each other. The Nebraska Legislature’s 2020 session was suspended March 16 because of COVID-19. It will resume on Monday, July 20.
Of the 25 senators who spoke to Nebraska News Service for this story over the past few weeks, three said they did not plan on wearing a mask in the chamber. Several others said they weren't sure if they’d wear a mask or would only wear one sometimes.
Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood said he doesn’t plan to wear a face mask unless requested by other senators, but he does plan to practice social distancing and use hand sanitizer often. Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard said he does not plan to wear a mask and is not scared to come back to the Legislature.
Also, Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson doesn’t intend to wear a mask but said he will take precautions such as washing his hands and not touching his face.
Senators had varying legislative priorities including property tax relief, business incentives, rural broadband and the budget.
The state’s latest COVID-19 health directives allow for indoor gatherings that are 50% of rated occupancy. The chamber’s occupancy is between 275 and 300 people, according to the clerk's office. When session reconvenes, 75 people will be allowed in the chamber.
Nebraska News Service reporters contacted all 49 senators for comment. Among senators from Northeast and North Central Nebraska, Scheer said the Legislature environment would be as safe as it can be, and he is hoping that the session can be completed without anyone becoming ill.
“I am just hoping that we’ll be able to get the 17 days in, and everyone will be able to function properly, and we will have a good last session,” Scheer said.
In District 40, Sen. Tim Gragert of Creighton considers returning to the Legislature as his duty and feels safe returning. He will be practicing the recommended and required precautions at the Capitol. His priorities will be property tax relief and economic development.
“I think they’ve thought it through, and it will be good to go as long as something doesn’t happen between now and then,” Gragert said regarding the new COVID-19 protocols.