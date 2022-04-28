Republican candidates for governor are likely to understand how important infrastructure — including the completion of the highway expressways — is to Northeast Nebraskans after a gubernatorial forum on Wednesday afternoon.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning and Dirk Petersen, chairman of 4 Lanes 4 Nebraska, led an infrastructure roundtable discussion that lasted more than 2½ hours at the District Event Center downtown.
Candidates who took part were Theresa Thibodeau, Brett Lindstrom, Charles W. Herbster and Jim Pillen. Each of the candidates was brought in separately and asked questions for 30 to 45 minutes, so they didn’t have an opportunity to hear prior discussions.
The event was intended to be an informal dialogue, with Moenning and Petersen asking questions related to infrastructure and then giving community leaders an opportunity to ask questions as well. The only requirement was they were to be about infrastructure.
“It’s a topic that sometimes get short shrift in these campaigns because it’s not terribly glamorous,” Moenning said.
Petersen said the Nebraska Expressway system, which was adopted in 1988, included plans for expansion to four lanes of highways including 275, 81 and 30 by 2003. Today, some 30 years later, about one-third of the expansion remains to be completed, he said.
Petersen, who is the retired general manager of Nucor Steel, asked all the candidates how they would go about finishing the expressways, especially in a timely manner.
Thibodeau said as she has driven across Nebraska on her campaign, she has encountered some of the projects that are behind. And to be more than 30 years behind, there are probably a lot of excuses, she said.
“If we want to bring in development and workers to our state, we need to have the road system in place in order to get people to the towns and to the jobs,” she said.
As governor, Thibodeau said she would audit all levels of government, including the transportation department, to make them more efficient.
She also commended Norfolk leaders for doing a good job bringing young people back and finding ways for them to be able to find jobs and, hopefully, buy homes and raise families.
Lindstrom said as a state senator, there sometimes can be disagreements — not only between political parties, but sometimes within parties.
Lindstrom said years ago, the Legislature passed a gas tax of about 1½ cents per gallon for four years, which he supported. There were many differing views, but sometimes compromises are needed to best serve everyone, he said.
Lindstrom said he has supported issuing bonds for roads. It made sense because of how low interest rates are and how much road projects have increased because of inflation, and continue to increase, he said.
When asked how Nebraska can catch up, Herbster said “bonds.”
“I don’t see any other way we can get there,” Herbster said. “I think that’s the way we can do that.”
Herbster said he had learned as a businessman, “you can’t save your way to prosperity.”
“The sad thing is if we would have done it when the plan was (put forth), we would have spent $200 million or maybe $300 million. Now we’re at a couple of billion.”
Herbster said running a state like a business, decisions have to be made, including establishing priorities. And to attract and retain young people, two things are going to be important — roads and broadband.
Pillen said he understands the frustration with roads and trying to get caught up with Highway 275.
“I think all of us who have spent our life in either Madison County or Platte County, we have a pretty good handle on this issue,” Pillen said. “I’m not a very patient guy. I’ve learned to try and be a little more patient.”
Pillen said he is a fiscal conservative and grew up with a father who taught him “to treat nickels like manhole covers.”
“But there are times when you have to take advantage of opportunities and borrow money,” Pillen said. “Just think, we’re one of only seven states that don’t bond.”
He challenged those at the forum to think of all the economic development, safer traveling and time that would have been saved if bonds would have been issued 25 years ago.
When it came to other topics, Thibodeau said all the colleges — four-year, two-year and trade schools — need to partner together so students can see what opportunities there are in Nebraska. Some students feel pushed into a four-year degree.
“Some of them are just not ready or it’s not for them and so they end up with big debt and dropping out,” Thibodeau said.
The other thing is that the high schools and colleges need to make sure the graduates they are producing are equipped to handle the jobs available in places like manufacturing, farming and technology, she said.
Lindstrom said the Nebraska Legislature has changed with the growth of Omaha and Lincoln.
“If Omaha and Lincoln don’t like it, they can kill a bill,” Lindstrom said. “You need 33 senators to overcome a filibuster and 17 to kill a bill. There’s more than enough senators in Omaha and Lincoln. “
Lindstrom also was asked to explain his endorsement from the Nebraska State Education Association.
Lindstrom said when he first ran for office in 2014, the NSEA gave his opponent money. As he served over the years, he learned the importance of working with people he might disagree with at times.
“Teachers like tax cuts, just like everyone else,” Lindstrom said, which helped his relationship this past year.
One of the things he worked on was getting rid of the tax cuts on Social Security, which helps teachers as well, he said. In addition, Lindstrom said he also helped to make sure their pensions were funded in a way to take care of the investment side.
And Lindstrom said when he was interviewed by the NSEA, he did communicate to them that he is in favor of school choice.
“The one thing that I don’t think people realize about the NSEA is half their members are Republicans,” he said.
Herbster said he doesn’t want to be a career politician.
“I want to do one thing, and that’s make Nebraska great again,” Herbster said. “We have so many opportunities here. We just need to work out some things and we can totally change the basis of people wanting to live here.”
And if Herbster is elected governor, he said he would like to serve two terms. During his second term, he would work to get rid of Nebraska’s Unicameral Legislature and adopt a two-house system like the rest of the 50 states.
If a one-house system worked so well, other states would do it. Besides, as it is now, western Nebraska and the rural areas are not getting representation like the more populated areas, Herbster said.
Pillen said Nebraskans need to look at what’s best for the entire state.
Pillen was in an Omaha neighborhood on Sunday, and he asked, “What’s more important to everybody here, Omaha or Nebraska?”
Pillen said a boy about 12 years old answered right away without taking a breath. “It’s Nebraska,” the boy said.
“That’s what has to happen,” Pillen said. “We have to have an attitude of change so we are all pulling for Nebraska. Urban understands rural and rural understands urban. We need to make the best decisions for Nebraska.”