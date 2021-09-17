The City of Norfolk will conduct mosquito fogging in parks and some residential areas of Norfolk over the next few weeks.
Mosquito fogging is generally conducted in evening hours from 7:30 to 10, weather permitting. While a slight breeze is necessary, wind conditions should be less than 10 miles per hour for best fogging results.
Residents are reminded to avoid mosquito bites as much as possible. This can be accomplished by limiting outdoor activity at sunrise and sunset when mosquitoes are most active, wearing long pants and long-sleeve shirts when in areas where mosquitoes are present and using mosquito repellents such as products that contain DEET. West Nile virus is a concern throughout the mosquito season.
Mosquito habitats include areas of standing water and tall grass. Sources of stagnant water that can produce mosquitoes include tires, buckets, garbage cans without lids, clogged gutters and backyard wading pools abandoned at the end of the summer season. These types of containers should be drained or eliminated to reduce mosquito development.
Questions or concerns about Norfolk's mosquito control program may be directed to John Kouba at 402-844-2046 or by email at jkouba@norfolkne.gov.