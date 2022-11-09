State Sen. Mike Moser held off challenger Roy Zach on Tuesday night as the longtime Columbus resident was reelected to the District 22 seat.
Voters resoundingly wanted Moser back in office as he had 80.2% of the vote. In total, Moser had 9,518 votes while Zach finished with 2,349.
“It was a satisfying win,” Moser said. “I want to thank all the voters who voted for me. I think our campaign message resonated with the voters. I think we talked about the things that were on their mind. I’m really happy with the results. It couldn't have come any better.”
The state senator noted the topics that resonated with voters came from the last legislative session where tax rates were cut, taxes were reduced and more money was put into the property tax credit fund.
“I think all those things are atypical for government,” Moser said. “I think that resonated with the voters.”
Moser is also the former mayor of Columbus and the co-owner of Columbus Music Co. He was first elected to the Legislature in 2018.
Meanwhile, Zach, who grew up in western Platte County, had previously run for the District 22 seat in 2010. Zach is the founder and owner of Trinity Works, a sole proprietorship that specializes in landscape photography and the sale of such prints.
Moser said there are still challenges ahead. The budget needs to be controlled, but high inflation and enough workers for the various state departments and essential services will be obstacles, he added.
“It’s going to be a lot of work to make it come out how I want it to come out,” Moser said. “If we want to throw money at things, it’s easy because we have money. I think the budget is going to tighten up. I think revenues are going to level off. We’re not going to have big surpluses or big bonuses rolling in. We need to be really conservative with our budgeting.”
Moser said he appreciated the support on election day.
“I want to tell the voters, ‘Thank you,’ ” Moser said. “I appreciate their support.”