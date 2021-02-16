A rolling blackout caused power outages across much of Norfolk starting around 7 a.m. Tuesday.
A downed power line caused by a loose connector extended it. The downed line resulted in a small fire at the 100 block of Madison Avenue at about the same time. Crews from Nebraska Public Power District were on the scene addressing the situation.
Power remained off for a large section of Norfolk until a little before 9 a.m.
Mark Becker, NPPD's corporate media and media services coordinator, said the downed line was responsible for the extended outage.
The Southwest Power Pool, which controls the flow of power, issued the following release Tuesday morning.
“The rolling blackouts are being done as a means to protect the energy supply in the bitter cold. SPP is declaring an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 3 effective immediately for our entire 14-state balancing authority area. System-wide generating capacity has dropped below our current load of approximately 42 gigawatts (GW) due to extremely low temperatures and inadequate supplies of natural gas.
“We’ll be working with our member utilities to implement controlled interruptions of electric service throughout our region. This is done as a last resort to preserve the reliability of the electric system as a whole. Individuals in the SPP service territory should take steps to conserve energy use and follow their local utilities’ instructions regarding conservation, local conditions and the potential for outages to their homes and businesses.”
At 2:29 a.m., the temperature in Norfolk dropped to -31 degrees. The low established a new record for Feb. 16. The previous record was -22 set in 1936. Tuesday morning's low of -31 was the lowest temperature recorded in Norfolk since Jan. 5, 1925, when the mercury bottomed out at -32.
The forecast for extreme temperatures prompted Norfolk Public Schools to cancel school Tuesday because of low wind chill values.
It marked the second straight the day the district is closed after the National Weather Service issued a wind chill warning that was to remain in effect until noon Tuesday.
Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson said the temperature, which dropped well below zero with wind chill for a second straight day, would have put students who walk to school in significant danger. Frostbite may occur in as little as 5-10 minutes in such low temperatures.
Thompson anticipates that school will be back in session on Wednesday.
Elsewhere in the state, Omaha and Lincoln utilities put in place what they called planned outages Monday afternoon, and more might be coming if people don’t take steps to conserve power.
The 17-state Southwest Power Pool, of which Nebraska utilities are members, announced at midday Monday that its members, stretching from North Dakota to Texas, were using more power than the combined utilities were producing and had tapped as much as they could from available reserve supplies. Texas was the first state to start the rolling blackouts. Millions there were without power.
“In our history as a grid operator, this is an unprecedented event and marks the first time SPP has ever had to call for controlled interruptions of service,” said Lanny Nickell, SPP’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. “
Electric utilities serving Nebraska’s Dixon and Custer counties have been warned to prepare for possible rolling blackouts. Dixon County Sheriff Don Taylor said in a press release that people should keep their cellphones charged, as the blackouts could affect landline telephones.
Local utilities in the regional power pool have little say when the pool tells them to use less power. When that happens, OPPD officials said power is shut off to part of their grid. OPPD said it would try to rotate any outages, so no single part of the city bears the brunt of the outages.
Furnaces matter to peak electricity usage, even if they use natural gas, because the blowers that distribute the heat from burning natural gas rank among the home appliances that use the most power, utility officials said. Washing machines, dryers and dishwashers use a lot, too, which is why officials recommend people wait a day or two before washing their next loads.
Part of what’s driving higher demand is how far south into the midsection of the country the jet steam is reaching with colder temperatures.
About 30 of the nation’s 50 states are seeing temperatures sharply below normal. Some, like Texas and Oklahoma, are seeing once-in-a-generation drops, including temperatures in the teens along the Mexican border and below-zero temperatures in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
Temperatures in Texas and Oklahoma matter because they’re among the region’s largest producers of natural gas, which is used to make electricity and in people’s furnaces. Those states are typically warm enough that they don’t need as much natural gas for heating as other states in the pool.
The cold snap has turned utilities in Texas and Oklahoma into customers competing for natural gas, and it has made extracting natural gas more difficult in places like the Texas Panhandle. That raises prices on limited supplies.
Another factor is decreased production of wind power throughout the 17 states, including Nebraska, where OPPD said the utility was getting about 100 megawatts of wind power instead of its usual 1,000 because of a lack of wind.
* * *
Editor’s note: The World-Herald News Service contributed to this story. Story was originally posted at 8:39 a.m. and updated at 9:51 a.m.