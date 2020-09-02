NIOBRARA — Massive flooding caused the Mormon Canal Bridge on Highway 12 west of Niobrara to be completely swept away in March 2019.
On Tuesday morning, after nearly a year and a half of temporary and permanent reconstruction at one of the most complex flood recovery projects in the state, the Nebraska Department of Transportation declared the new Mormon Canal Bridge officially opened.
Gov. Pete Ricketts spoke at the event, expanding on the cohesiveness of teamwork and expeditious planning involved to complete such a project within such a tight timeframe.
“It really does demonstrate ‘Nebraska Strong,’ ” he said.
Ricketts offered congratulations to all those involved in the project and hoped its completion would allow area businesses, farmers, ranchers and everyone whose lives were so greatly affected by the bridge’s destruction, a chance to return to “normal.”
The single-lane temporary bridge and the permanent bridge over the Mormon Canal — in addition to repairs to the existing bridge over the Niobrara River — were all part of a more than $44.1 million contract awarded to Hawkins Construction of Omaha by the Nebraska Department of Transportation last June.
The Niobrara community will host a “Bridge Days” celebration Friday and Saturday, Sept. 4-5, to celebrate, offering golf, barbecue, cruise night and music.
Niobrara Mayor Jody Stark also offered praise for the completion.
“When the bridge was destroyed, our local economy really felt it,” Stark said. “It had a huge impact on our local farmers and ranchers. It definitely affected everyone in the area. Reliable transportation is very crucial to the rebuilding process for this community and the surrounding area. I can’t say enough how important this bridge is to the community.”
Chris Hawkins of Hawkins Construction of Omaha said the project proves, once again, that Midwest leadership and “the Nebraska way of doing things gets things done.”
Kyle Schneweis, director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, recalled shortly after the flood, coming up to Niobrara and spending an afternoon with the community.
“That was one of my more memorable days of my time here in Nebraska because of the exchange of hugs and tears that day. You guys (Niobrara community) had a big part in inspiring the team to keep going. When things got rough for us, we went back to those conversations, those hugs, those tears, and kept going.”