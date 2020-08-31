Mormon Canal Bridge to reopen

On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the opening of the Mormon Canal Bridge at Niobrara will be celebrated by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Massive flooding in March 2019 caused significant damage to the approach and girders of the bridge over the Niobrara River and completely washed out the bridge over the Mormon Canal. The temporary and permanent reconstruction of Highway 12 marked one of the most complex flood recovery projects in the state.
With the opening of the new, permanent bridge over the Mormon Canal, and repairs made to the bridge over the Niobrara River, full mobility has been reestablished in the area.
Tuesday’s event, which is open to the public, will feature brief remarks from Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts; Kyle Schneweis, director of the state department of transportation; industry partners and local stakeholders.
The ceremony will be at the west end of the bridge just east of where the temporary road diverges to the bridge.