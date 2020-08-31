Mormon Canal Bridge to reopen

Mormon Bridge

Chunks of ice litter a Highway 12 bridge west of Niobrara leading to a washed out approach to the bridge. This photo is looking west. The Mormon Canal bridge that washed away was farther west up this highway.

 Norfolk Daily News

On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the opening of the Mormon Canal Bridge at Niobrara will be celebrated by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Massive flooding in March 2019 caused significant damage to the approach and girders of the bridge over the Niobrara River and completely washed out the bridge over the Mormon Canal. The temporary and permanent reconstruction of Highway 12 marked one of the most complex flood recovery projects in the state.

With the opening of the new, permanent bridge over the Mormon Canal, and repairs made to the bridge over the Niobrara River, full mobility has been reestablished in the area.

Tuesday’s event, which is open to the public, will feature brief remarks from Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts; Kyle Schneweis, director of the state department of transportation; industry partners and local stakeholders.

The ceremony will be at the west end of the bridge just east of where the temporary road diverges to the bridge.

Tags

In other news

Lady Gaga dominates at MTV VMAs, The Weeknd wins top award

Lady Gaga dominates at MTV VMAs, The Weeknd wins top award

NEW YORK (AP) — Lady Gaga cleaned house at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, while The Weeknd took home the top prize — and both pop stars sent important messages to viewers about the current state of the world: “Wear a mask” and “Justice for Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor.”

Australia records its deadliest day of pandemic

Australia records its deadliest day of pandemic

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic Monday as the government urged hot spot Victoria state to announce plans to lift a lockdown on the country’s second-largest city.

In aftermath of Hurricane Laura, residents worry about help

In aftermath of Hurricane Laura, residents worry about help

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — In a matter of hours last week, Hurricane Laura tore through the tire shop Layla Winbush’s family started just under a year ago, reducing most of it to rubble and scattering hundreds of tires across the lot. The storm also damaged her home, which now reeks of mold.

Mormon Canal Bridge to reopen

Mormon Canal Bridge to reopen

On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the opening of the Mormon Canal Bridge at Niobrara will be celebrated by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Online program

Online program

The Norfolk Public Library will host an online program with author Jim Reese on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m.