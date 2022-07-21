Morgan benefit planned

WAUSA — A benefit for the family of Aubrey Morgan will take place on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Gladstone Park in Wausa.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. with a meal, beer garden, silent auction and cornhole tournament. A live auction will take place at 7 p.m.

Aubrey was injured in a car accident in November 2021. Her extensive injuries included a broken C2-C3 vertebrae with a spinal cord tear. Her family said the then-2-year-old is one of only 2% of people to survive this type of injury, and her case is now being studied to help future children since she also was the youngest to survive this type of injury.

Her parents, Abbey and Aaron Morgan, were told their daughter likely would not be able to move or feel from the neck down. In December, she defied the odds and began moving her hands and feet. She now has set a goal to be walking again by her third birthday on April 18.

Registration for the cornhole tournament may be made in advance by calling Kevin Kaiser at 402-469-0837. All funds raised during the event will go toward her medical bills.

WAUSA — A benefit for the family of Aubrey Morgan will take place on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Gladstone Park in Wausa.

