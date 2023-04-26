MADISON — The need for volunteers to help serve as advocates for children in court is as great as ever.
Kathryn Carlson, who has been the director of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Northeast Nebraska since last September, said her goal is to get five new CASA volunteers in the next year.
“Our goal for this year is to serve 10 new children,” she said.
Carlson, who has been involved with CASA since 2010, said her agency helped 37 juveniles in the past year, but that is just a fraction of the need.
There are six active volunteers and two volunteers who are on leave for personal reasons but are still active within the program.
Madison County, which is one of the agencies that provides financial support for CASA, usually pays for 40% of the costs. Other contributors include United Way, Nebraska CASA, grants, fundraisers and private donations.
Last year, the agency spent $77,403. Out of every dollar spent with CASA, 76 cents goes to paying for the program.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt asked about the agency’s services, its budget and why more people don’t volunteer.
Carlson said it does require time. The training includes 30 hours locally, then 12 hours of continuing education throughout the year.
Carlson said the focus is on children. The cases — sometimes including abuse and neglect — involve advocating for any child removed from the home and meeting with biological parents, foster parents and anyone involved in the case.
“The overall goal is reunification,” she said, noting if the parents need help, CASA is still there later to help.
She also shared a success story where she had followed two children around for five years from foster home to foster home. They now have been adopted by a Norfolk family.
“We try and keep in the kids’ lives as much as possible,” she said. “Sometimes it is not (possible).”
Carlson said she hopes to start training two new volunteers in May and will be bringing on four new board members.
Among the upcoming events will be a garden walk in June and a Giving Tuesday silent auction in November. She also would like to hire an outreach person later in the year.