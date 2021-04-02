More vaccine times offered by North Central

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department is set to receive 400 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine from April 5 to 9. Three clinics will be held across the district to give patrons access to this single dose COVID-19 vaccine.
Patrons born to date in 2003 or older are eligible to receive this vaccine. Use the included links below to reserve an appointment.
Wednesday, April 7: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., O’Neill Armory Drive Thru Clinic, 635 N. Fourth St., https://tinyurl.com/2cce25sy
Thursday, April 8: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Rock County High School, 506 Highway 20, Bassett, https://tinyurl.com/84fhpdf4
Monday, April 12, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Plainview High School Tartan (South) Gym, 301 W. Pilcher Ave., enter on the south, https://tinyurl.com/2j5k4f6k
All sign up links are available at www.ncdhd.ne.gov. Several Moderna vaccination clinics are also available next week for appointments and walk-ins. Visit www.ncdhd.ne.gov for more details.
To save time at clinic, consider completing your COVID-19 screening form. This is also available at www.ncdhd.ne.gov. Printed copies are available at local libraries, senior centers and chamber offices.