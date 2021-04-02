O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department is set to receive 400 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine from April 5 to 9. Three clinics will be held across the district to give patrons access to this single dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Patrons born to date in 2003 or older are eligible to receive this vaccine. Use the included links below to reserve an appointment.

Wednesday, April 7: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., O’Neill Armory Drive Thru Clinic, 635 N. Fourth St., https://tinyurl.com/2cce25sy

Thursday, April 8: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Rock County High School, 506 Highway 20, Bassett, https://tinyurl.com/84fhpdf4

Monday, April 12, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Plainview High School Tartan (South) Gym, 301 W. Pilcher Ave., enter on the south, https://tinyurl.com/2j5k4f6k

All sign up links are available at www.ncdhd.ne.gov. Several Moderna vaccination clinics are also available next week for appointments and walk-ins. Visit www.ncdhd.ne.gov for more details.

To save time at clinic, consider completing your COVID-19 screening form. This is also available at www.ncdhd.ne.gov. Printed copies are available at local libraries, senior centers and chamber offices.

Tags

In other news

More vaccine times offered by North Central

More vaccine times offered by North Central

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department is set to receive 400 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine from April 5 to 9. Three clinics will be held across the district to give patrons access to this single dose COVID-19 vaccine.