More than pandemic made news in 2020

The coronavirus pandemic was certainly the big news story for 2020, here in Northeast Nebraska and around the world. But other significant events happened in the area last year that deserve noting, which is why the Daily News is once again sharing its top news story list.

In the past, we have ranked the stories in order of significance. This year, we’ll let you decide which stories are the most important.

In February, a massive fire at an industrial-scale poultry plant west of Bloomfield destroyed a barn, killing 400,000 chickens. The facility, operated by Michael Foods, produces eggs.

The fire was so intense that a National Weather Service satellite detected the heat from 22,236 miles above the Earth, said Corey Mead, a weather service meteorologist.

In June, protests erupted around the country in reaction to the death of George Floyd, who was killed while in the custody of police in Minneapolis, Minn. Protests and demonstrations occurred in a number of area towns, including Norfolk and Wayne. The protests continued throughout the summer.

BLM march

People in Wayne march in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. 

In July, 29-year-old Hailey Christiansen of Norfolk was allegedly shot by DeShawn Gleaton Jr. Christiansen later died from the injury. Gleaton is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and tampering with a witness.

In August, a new skate park was dedicated at 901 Blain St., in Norfolk. The project, which was five years in the making, received financial support from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The park is said to be one of the best in the state.

Skate park opening

Devin Theel of Hoskins preforms aback flip for the crowd at the grand opening of the skate park in Norfolk Saturday morning.

In August, many area schools re-opened after having closed in March due to the pandemic. In most cases, people were required to wear masks and social distance in an effort to keep everyone safe.

In September, ground was broken on a new agricultural facility at Northeast community College that includes a veterinary technology clinic and classroom building, as well as a combined farm operations building and large animal handling facility, commodity storage, small livestock shelter and a feedlot and lagoon.

Nexus ground breaking

A ceremonial groundbreaking takes place to celebrate construction of new agriculture facilities as part of the Nexus project at Northeast Community College. 

In September, the Mormon Canal Bridge on Highway 12, west of Niobrara, which was destroyed by floodwaters in the spring of 2019, reopened. Gov. Pete Ricketts spoke at the opening ceremony.

Bridge opening

Gov. Pete Ricketts spoke Tuesday morning at the dedication of the new Mormon Bridge west of Niobrara. “What we saw was that great Nebraska spirit. That resilience. That grit and determination. People jumped in and started fixing and rebuilding bigger and better than before.”

In November, two local high schools played in the Class C2 state volleyball championship. Lutheran High Northeast fought back from two sets down to defeat Norfolk Catholic 19-25, 25-27, 25-19, 25-18, 15-4 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

Norfolk Catholic vs LHNE

THE VOLLEYBALL teams from Lutheran High Northeast and Norfolk Catholic High School played in the Class C2 state championship game in November. Lutheran High prevailed in five sets. Here, Mary Fennessy with Norfolk Catholic hits the ball during the championship game.

In November, the Norfolk City Council passed a mandate requiring people to wear masks or face coverings when in public to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

In December, Northeast Community College learned it would receive a $15 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The college plans to place the gift in an endowment to support student scholarships and student success initiatives across the college’s 20-county service area.

