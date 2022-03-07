Ninety-two students at Northeast Community College have qualified for membership in the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), Tau Chi Chapter during the spring semester.
Since the installation of Northeast’s Tau Chi chapter in 1996, more than 3,300 students have been inducted into the international academic honor society for two-year colleges. For more than 100 years, membership in Phi Theta Kappa has signified a singular honor and a willingness to embrace the society’s shared commitment to academic excellence.
The organization’s mission is two-fold: Recognize and encourage the academic achievement of two-year college students and; provide opportunities for individual growth and development through participation in honors, leadership, service and fellowship programming. PTK is the largest honor society in higher education.
During the ceremony, Leah Barrett, president of Northeast, spoke during the event. She was congratulated on the recent announcement that she is one of 20 college presidents from across the country who will received PTK’s Paragon President Award. Colleen Barnes, criminal justice/sociology instructor and Northeast PTK sponsor, said Barrett was nominated for recognition by Tau Chi chapter officers and members for her efforts toward promoting Phi Theta Kappa and its mission.
Amanda Avidano, relationship manager for Bellevue University, spoke on the opportunities Bellevue offers PTK students. Amanda Nipp, vice president of student services at Northeast, provided the welcome for the ceremony.
To be eligible for induction into PTK, students must have earned at least 12 credit hours and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 or above out of a 4.0 system.
The following Northeast Community College students have qualified for PTK for the spring 2022 semester:
Nebraska
Arlington — Jake Bartosh; Aurora — Sarah Logue; Bartley — Breanna Hurst; Beatrice — Elijah Mangnall; Bellwood — Trace Bilby; Brule — Autumn Dickmander; Chambers — Tory Halsey; Clarkson — Bridget Rupprecht, Bethany Rupprecht; Columbus — Jenna Aldana, Alexander Larson, Kaden Young; Dodge — Janessa Schmidt; Edison — Triston Abraham; Emerson — Samuel Nuno; Fairmont — Raelin Stouffer; Filley — Nolan Robinson; Fremont — Oscar Garcia, Sidney Bourek; Geneva — Jordan Stephens; Grand Island — Tyler Earnest; Haigler — Hailey Noffsinger; Hershey — Ashley Hassett; Hooper — Josie Kahlandt, Kathryn Robertson; Humphrey — Kayla Brandl; Laurel — Austin Hall; Lemoyne — Megan Stewart; Lincoln — Kody Sander; Lyons — Jenny Gustafson; Madison — Yovany Carrillo, Riley Jurgens, Eli Knapp, Mariano Perez, Joyce Pojar; Marquette — Brooke Bannister; McLean — Douglas Stahlecker; Milford — Mariah Richards; Neligh — Cody Booth; Norfolk — Kayla Chambers, Calvin Christensen, Anissa Denker, Darla Mae Dumo, Eduardo Duque, Melody Fischer, Kylee Jipp, Alexander Kahlo, Alexander Kasten, Cecilea Keating, John Kwete, Maya Marfileno, Rebeca Martinez, Marta Pons Gomez, Mariana Rojas, Caio Carrara Sabbadin, Paw Klay Sher, Carolin Stahlmann, Kiran Walker, Katelyn Walter, Nathan Wetjen, Deven Zediker; Osceola — Mick Hoatson; Pierce — Amy Lambrecht, Sophia Wostrel; Plainview — Crystal Hintz; Rising City — Miranda Stearns; Riverdale — Jae Seger; Seward — Samantha Howell; South Sioux City — Sofia Hernandez-Natareno, Alessandra Mojica; Stanton — Lela Frerichs; Tekamah — Crystal Norris; Thurston — Skyler Prokop; Wakefield — Zachary Boeshart; Wausa — Ted Bengston; Wayne — Madison Hamik; Western — Megan Kotas; West Point — Janice Bales, Rene Ramirez; Winside — Jacqueline Escalante, Caitlin Morris; Wolbach — Danielle Wadsworth; York — Zachary Nienhueser, Calvin Price.
Out of state
Colorado — Erica Derby; Iowa — Courtney Davis, Emily Plagman, Miguel Gonzalez; Kansas — Aaron Jilka; South Dakota — Tracy Kruse, Bailee Mann.
Makenzie Enderlin, Columbus, serves as president of the PTK Tau Chi chapter at Northeast, and Jayce Vrbka, Shelby, serves as vice president of service.
In addition to Barnes, other Northeast Phi Theta Kappa sponsors are Andrea Suhr, a physical therapist assistant instructor, and Stacy Anderson, a business instructor.