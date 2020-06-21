STANTON -- More than 60 minor in possession citations were issued early Sunday morning after the Stanton County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious vehicles.
Shortly after midnight, the sheriff's office arrived at a scene about 9 miles southeast of Stanton where a large underage drinking party was discovered, said Sheriff Mike Unger.
More than 60 minor in possession and consumption of alcohol citations were issued to juveniles and underage adults whose ages ranged from 16 to 20, Unger said.
A large number of minors fled the area before they could be cited, and about 30 vehicles were impounded and towed. Three 16-gallon kegs and a large quantity of beer and alcohol also were seized, Unger said.
At least two vehicles drove off through farm fields, and one was later found unattended after it crashed onto a county road and sustained significant damage, Unger said.
The host of the party was Isaak Wiese, 18, of rural Clarkson. He was cited on suspicion of procuring alcohol for minors and contributing to the delinquency of minors, in addition to minor in possession, Unger said.
Luiz Mayorga, 21, of Columbus is also being sought by the sheriff's office for allegedly providing the kegs of beer, Unger said.
Unger expects more arrests in the coming days as impounded vehicles are claimed and the minors who fled are identified, he said.