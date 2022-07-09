After a freak accident left Cami Story in the ICU with no feeling in her legs, her daughter, Kiley Story-Jacobs, knew she had to do something.
What she didn’t plan on was just how many other people felt the same way.
More than $42,000 had been raised by Saturday, just four days after Story-Jacobs launched a GoFundMe for her mother, more than quadrupling the $10,000 benchmark initially set for the fundraiser.
The funds will go toward Story’s hospital bills for injuries she sustained from a hit-and-run while trying to cross the street after last Saturday’s Boomfest show, and transportation costs for family members, many of whom are living out-of-state, who plan to visit her at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
“I didn’t really think it was going to get as high as it did,” Story-Jacobs said. “But it does mean that so many people care about her.”
Story, who sustained injuries to her lungs, collarbone, ribs and spine, is a native to Norfolk, and her daughter said she’s always had an active role in the community. So while the numbers have astounded her, the widespread support from the community hasn’t.
“She just knows a lot of people, she’s helped a lot of people and she’s very, very kind and generous,” she said. “So it makes sense that there’s so many people that are willing to support her.”
Although she’s still a long way from full recovery, Story-Jacobs said her mother had recently begun speaking again and was taken out of the ICU on Wednesday afternoon.
“(Now) it’s just kind of a waiting game to see if swelling goes down and see if surgeries have helped.”