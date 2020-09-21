OMAHA (AP) — More than 40% of the deaths linked to the coronavirus in Nebraska have been at nursing homes, but the overall rate of deaths in the state’s nursing homes has remained relatively low compared with national figures.
A total of 185 deaths linked to the virus have been confirmed at nursing homes in the state, which is reporting 442 deaths overall. The Omaha World-Herald reported Sunday that a federal database shows that 31 of the more than 200 nursing homes in the state had reported deaths linked to the coronavirus.
Most of the deadly outbreaks in nursing homes had not been previously disclosed because state officials had refused to name the facilities to protect residents’ privacy,
“When you are concerned about your loved one in a facility, knowing what is happening is essential,” said Todd Stubbendieck, state director for AARP Nebraska. “This transparency is important to people.”
Nationally, nursing home residents account for less than 1% of the U.S. population but more than 40% of the coronavirus deaths. The rate of deaths in Nebraska nursing homes has remained relatively low overall. Nebraska reported 18 deaths for every 1,000 nursing home residents, which is well below the national rate of 47.8 deaths per 1,000 residents.
“We know every death is a tragedy,” said Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s chief medical officer. “But one of the reasons I think we have done so well on our mortality rate is our success in managing long-term care outbreaks.”
The federal data revealed that nine nursing homes in the state had 10 or more residents die with coronavirus, accounting for 116 of the 185 nursing home deaths in Nebraska. Most of those large outbreaks were at homes in communities with large numbers of virus cases.
“The thing that we’ve learned is just how susceptible skilled nursing and assisted living facilities are to the community around them,” said Heath Boddy, CEO of the Nebraska Health Care Association.
Those large outbreaks included 20 deaths at Emerald Nursing and Rehabilitation Lakeview in Grand Island, the 16 deaths at St. Joseph Villa in Omaha, 14 at the Life Care Center of Elkhorn, 13 at Westfield Quality Care of Aurora, 12 at the Life Care Center of Omaha, 11 at Good Samaritan Society-Millard and 10 each at Omaha’s Florence Home, Golden Ours in Grant and Plainview Manor in Pierce County.
State health officials said 410 new cases of the virus were reported Saturday in Nebraska to give the state a total of 40,797 since the pandemic began.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska has risen over the past two weeks from 317.86 new cases per day on Sept. 5 to 363.71 new cases per day on Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Douglas County stands out as home to five of the nine deadliest outbreaks, more than one-third of all deadly outbreaks and almost half of all deaths.
In recognition of the importance of infection control during the pandemic, the state at the request of the federal government during June and July performed surprise COVID-19 prevention inspections at all of the state’s federally certified nursing homes.
During their inspection at Golden Ours in Grant, inspectors found so many serious infection concerns that federal regulators declared residents were in immediate jeopardy and fined the home. They also found it was not following federal guidelines to inform all residents and their families about positive tests in the home.
The Plainview home also received an immediate jeopardy finding for its shortfalls in processes for screening both employees and visitors.
Continental Springs, a home in South Sioux City reporting nine COVID-19 deaths, was the subject of a special investigation in the midst of its outbreak based on a complaint. State inspectors found staff weren’t following proper precautions around residents who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19.
The administrator with the Plainview home said the issues cited in the review are being addressed. Officials with Emerald and Golden Ours did not respond to contacts seeking comment for this story. The parent company of the South Sioux City home declined to comment.
Plainview Manor’s 10 deaths have all come since Aug. 2. It reported that nearly all its roughly 35 residents became infected, which prompted a joint decision by the home and state to move all residents to hospitals.
Longtime Plainview Manor administrator Juleen Johnson said it’s unclear how the virus got into the home. Between the deadly outbreak, the exhausting battle against the virus and increased regulatory demands brought on by the pandemic, it’s been a stressful, trying and emotional time for all involved.
“It’s heartbreaking,” she said. “But our families are so supportive. They’re crying, and we’re crying.”