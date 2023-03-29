Justin Olson

JUSTIN OLSON, with Nucor Detailing Center, visits with Northeast Community College students during the career services office’s annual spring career fair recently.

 NORTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE

The annual spring career fair, sponsored by the Northeast Community College Career Services Office, brought together representatives from 90 companies, agencies and organizations with more than 300 students in the Cox Activities Center gymnasium on the Norfolk campus.

Terri Heggemeyer, director of career services at Northeast, said she was pleased with the turnout.

“This is always a great opportunity for students and employers to meet face-to-face. Our career fairs are designed to give students an opportunity to explore the many different career paths available and meet with employers,” she said. “For employers, it is a vital resource for them to visit with several students in a short period of time. It’s an easy way to attract potential employees.”

Thirty-six of the businesses represented at the career fair are in Northeast’s 20-county service area.

